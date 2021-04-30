San Joaquin Memorial ends spring football season with 42-14 win over Madera

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The spring high school football season was not quite over just yet, as San Joaquin Memorial had one final game to play on Friday against Madera.

The Panthers won, 42-14.

But they trailed 7-0 early, in a game that saw more than its share of three-and-outs in the first quarter.

Running back Jordan Hornbeak got the scoring started for Memorial. The future Fresno State Bulldog scored on a ten-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7-7, then in the second quarter he scored on a three-yard run to give the Panthers the lead for good.