CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Rich Hammond has been let go at Clovis High School. He shared the news publicly on Twitter early on Wednesday morning.

Please Read Concerning my Role at Clovis High pic.twitter.com/A6nppHtq2Z — Richard Hammond (@CoachRHammond) December 1, 2021

Hammond had been the Cougars’ head football coach since 2009. In 12 of his 13 seasons, his teams had a winning record. He won three TRAC titles and more than 90 games at Clovis High School.