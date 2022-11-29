MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Last Friday night, the Mendota Aztecs upset top-seeded Hanford West, 38-8, to win the Division VI section championship. That meant Mendota’s season would continue in the state playoffs, and the Aztecs are set to host the Division 7-AA state championship game this Friday against Pinole Valley.

“You’re in the state finals, playing here in Mendota for this community and these families, the school, everything,” said head coach Beto Mejia after practice on Tuesday night. “Winning this state championship will echo for eternity.”

Mejia called hosting the state championship game a “dream come true.”

Mendota (9-5) is riding a six-game winning streak. After the team celebrated its section title on Friday night, it went back to practice on Saturday morning.

“We’re excited,” said senior quarterback Juan Ceja. “Saturday night is going to have a lot of people out here. It means a lot, especially bringing the game to Mendota.”

Kick-off in the Division 7-AA state championship game is scheduled for 6 pm on Saturday.