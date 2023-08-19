Central Section
Thursday

Garces Memorial 27
Clovis 41

Sierra Pacific 31
Orange Cove 6

Tranquillity 12
Riverdale 20

Edison 24
Kennedy 64

Monache 6
Mission Oak 34

Friday

Buchanan 38
SPXSMA 18

Edison (Stockton) 13
Central 48

Fresno 0
Washington Union 29

Mammoth 6
Fresno Christian 34

Mendota 17
Liberty-MR 24

Parlier 22
Farmersville 32

Sanger West 37
Del Oro 7

Foothill 34
Clovis East 63

Dinuba 7
Sanger 41

Firebaugh 22
Reedley 19

Clovis West 28
St. Mary’s 38

McLane 9
Porterville 26

San Joaquin Memorial 8
Clovis North 62

Bullard 7
Hanford 71

Orosi 56
Madera South 33

Tulare Union 54
Mt. Whitney 13

McFarland 29
Avenal 42

Chowchilla 13
Kerman 35

Sierra 6
Minarets 44

El Diamante 6
Tulare Western 14

Redwood 13
Centennial 35

Golden Valley 20
Sunnyside 36

Justin Garza 32
Immanuel 12

Torres 27
Madera 28

Strathmore 21
Exeter 24

Coalinga 35
Caruthers 21

Los Banos 33
Dos Palos 22

Golden West 33
Arroyo Grande 44

Corcoran 38
Fowler 27

Ripon Christian 41
Central Valley Christian 63

Kingsburg 59
Paso Robles 21

Selma 0
Lemoore 48

Sac-Joaquin Section

Friday

Merced 12
Central Catholic 42

Buhach Colony 9
Gregori 40

Hilmar 20
Patterson 45