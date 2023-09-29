FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – San Joaquin Memorial junior Alex Asparuhov is following in the footsteps of his dad, Asen.

The elder Asparuhov is a former Fresno State kicker, playing for the Bulldogs from 2000-2003. The younger Asparuhov is a standout special teams player for the Panthers, hoping to one day play football in college.

“Really cool to be able to follow in the footsteps of such a great player,” said Alex Asparuhov. “He’s a great mentor for me, I’m trying to be like him each and every day.”

The two work together every day; Asen Asparuhov is the special teams coach at San Joaquin Memorial High School.

“He’s more than a kicker, he’s an inspiration,” said Memorial head football coach Anthony Goston. “A team leader and a captain.”

Asen Asparuhov has been coaching his son on kicking since for years. If Alex Asparuhov wanted to play football, he was going to do so as a kicker.

“It means the world to me. Having the ability to coach your own son is the greatest pleasure of my life,” said Asen Aparuhov.