VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE) – Golden West senior linebacker Leo Gonzalez is the leader of the Trailblazers’ defense.

Gonzalez recorded 103 tackles in ten games last year as a junior. His personal goal for this season is to make 150 tackles.

“Leo’s obviously our leading guy this year. He’s the heart and soul and leads by example,” said Golden West head coach Travis Anderson. “He’s strong and physical. The kind of guy you want to build a program around.”

Two games into the 2023 season, Leo Gonzalez is averaging 16.5 tackles per game. The senior linebacker has a goal to dominate the East Yosemite League this year.

“I want to beat all the league,” said Gonzalez. “I want to beat Porterville, Redwood, El Diamante, Mt. Whitney, and Monache.

“That’s the expectation I have for this team.”