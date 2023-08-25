VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE) – Central Valley Christian senior running back Bryson Donelson started off his final season on a high note.

The CVC star rushed for 327 yards on seven carries and scored five touchdowns in the Cavaliers’ 63-41 win over Ripon Christian. Donelson’s performance earned him Cal-Hi Sports’ NorCal Offensive Player of the Week honors.

“Feels great knowing my work has been paying off. What I’m doing for this team, the team is doing for me. So, It’s all coming along good,” said Donelson.

Bryson has a goal to rush for over 2,000 yards this season. Last year as a junior, he rushed for nearly 1,500 yards in eight games.

“He’s probably the best running back we’ve ever had. So, if anybody’s gonna do it, it’s gonna be him. I wouldn’t put it past him,” said CVC head football coach Mason Hughes.

The star running back already has six Division I offers to play football at the next level.

As of August 23rd, Donelson has offers from Fresno State, San Jose State, Colorado State, New Mexico, Boston College and Washington State. He is planning on announcing his commitment in late September.

Head coach Mason Hughes shared some of the qualities a Division I program is going to get from his standout running back.

“A good leader, super humble,” said Hughes. “He’ll do whatever it takes. He’s really easy to coach and friendly.

“Bryson is easy to get along with. He’s the whole package.”