Just a reminder, each Friday night at 11:15 p.m. through the section championship games on Friday, November 24th, get high school football scores and highlights from around the Central Valley, as well as features and interviews, on CBS47 Sidelines with Andrew Marden, Scott Bemis and Angelique Martinez.

Central 14

Clovis North 24

Lemoore 26

Central Valley Christian 27

Kerman 14

Mission Oak 34

Torres 49

Dos Palos 14

Wasco 42

Bishop Union 41

Strathmore 14

Mendota 7

And we end our last Sidelines show with the season’s top plays! (See clip below:)