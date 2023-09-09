Just a reminder, each Friday night at 11:15 p.m. through the section championship games on Friday, November 24th, get high school football scores and highlights from around the Central Valley, as well as features and interviews, on CBS47 Sidelines with Andrew Marden, Scott Bemis and Angelique Martinez.

Central Section

Firebaugh 0

Templeton 49

Parlier 0

Chowchilla 60

Bishop Diego 28

Central 48

Liberty 35

Buchanan 30

Bullard 20

Clovis West 21

Monache 24

Paso Robles 13

Sierra 12

Boron 55

Granite Hills 6

Exeter 55

Sierra Pacific 52

Corcoran 0

El Diamante 7

Edison 21

Mt. Whitney 22

Mission Oak 25

Morro Bay 16

Fresno 13

Selma 7

Dinuba 49

Kerman 22

Sunnyside 23

Madera 48

Madera South 0

Tulare Western 6

Redwood 17

Sanger 42

Lemoore 13

Pioneer Valley 17

Dos Palos 41

Hoover 44

Hanford West 21

Clovis North 48

Central Valley Christian 14

Reedley 0

Coalinga 24

Golden West 29

Kingsburg 31

Avenal 42

Farmersville 14

Hanford 6

Frontier 35

Sac-Joaquin Section

Atwater 7

Hilmar 8

Pitman 16

Golden Valley 21

Sonora 42

Buhach Colony 8

El Capitan 0

Livingston 40

Mariposa 7

Stone Ridge Christian 80