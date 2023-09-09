Just a reminder, each Friday night at 11:15 p.m. through the section championship games on Friday, November 24th, get high school football scores and highlights from around the Central Valley, as well as features and interviews, on CBS47 Sidelines with Andrew Marden, Scott Bemis and Angelique Martinez.
Central Section
Firebaugh 0
Templeton 49
Parlier 0
Chowchilla 60
Bishop Diego 28
Central 48
Liberty 35
Buchanan 30
Bullard 20
Clovis West 21
Monache 24
Paso Robles 13
Sierra 12
Boron 55
Granite Hills 6
Exeter 55
Sierra Pacific 52
Corcoran 0
El Diamante 7
Edison 21
Mt. Whitney 22
Mission Oak 25
Morro Bay 16
Fresno 13
Selma 7
Dinuba 49
Kerman 22
Sunnyside 23
Madera 48
Madera South 0
Tulare Western 6
Redwood 17
Sanger 42
Lemoore 13
Pioneer Valley 17
Dos Palos 41
Hoover 44
Hanford West 21
Clovis North 48
Central Valley Christian 14
Reedley 0
Coalinga 24
Golden West 29
Kingsburg 31
Avenal 42
Farmersville 14
Hanford 6
Frontier 35
Sac-Joaquin Section
Atwater 7
Hilmar 8
Pitman 16
Golden Valley 21
Sonora 42
Buhach Colony 8
El Capitan 0
Livingston 40
Mariposa 7
Stone Ridge Christian 80