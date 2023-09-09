Just a reminder, each Friday night at 11:15 p.m. through the section championship games on Friday, November 24th, get high school football scores and highlights from around the Central Valley, as well as features and interviews, on CBS47 Sidelines with Andrew Marden, Scott Bemis and Angelique Martinez.

Central Section

Firebaugh 0
Templeton 49

Parlier 0
Chowchilla 60

Bishop Diego 28
Central 48

Liberty 35
Buchanan 30

Bullard 20
Clovis West 21

Monache 24
Paso Robles 13

Sierra 12
Boron 55

Granite Hills 6
Exeter 55

Sierra Pacific 52
Corcoran 0

El Diamante 7
Edison 21

Mt. Whitney 22
Mission Oak 25

Morro Bay 16
Fresno 13

Selma 7
Dinuba 49

Kerman 22
Sunnyside 23

Madera 48
Madera South 0

Tulare Western 6
Redwood 17

Sanger 42
Lemoore 13

Pioneer Valley 17
Dos Palos 41

Hoover 44
Hanford West 21

Clovis North 48
Central Valley Christian 14

Reedley 0
Coalinga 24

Golden West 29
Kingsburg 31

Avenal 42
Farmersville 14

Hanford 6
Frontier 35

Sac-Joaquin Section

Atwater 7
Hilmar 8

Pitman 16
Golden Valley 21

Sonora 42
Buhach Colony 8

El Capitan 0
Livingston 40

Mariposa 7
Stone Ridge Christian 80