Just a reminder, each Friday night at 11:15 p.m. through the section championship games on Friday, November 24th, get high school football scores and highlights from around the Central Valley, as well as features and interviews, on CBS47 Sidelines with Andrew Marden, Scott Bemis and Angelique Martinez.
Central Section
Clovis 41
Whitney 28
Yosemite 14
Sierra 20
Torres 0
Washington Union 25
San Joaquin Memorial 38
Capital Christian 14
Buchanan 20
Rocklin 42
Caruthers 46
Firebaugh 18
Hanford West 0
Corcoran 14
Sierra Pacific 29
Woodlake 22
Mendota 20
Strathmore 0
Turlock 18
Central 21
Fowler 12
Immanuel 35
Redwood 42
Tulare Union 35
Hanford 40
Golden West 22
Kerman 28
Madera 22
Dinuba 14
Kingsburg 42
Liberty – Madera Ranchos 22
Dos Palos 29
Tulare Western 36
Mt. Whitney 21
Bakersfield Christian 25
Central Valley Christian 56
El Diamante 0
Clovis North 55
Lemoore 26
Clovis West 27
Coalinga 46
Selma 0
Mission Oak 31
Roosevelt 7
Justin Garza 48
Sanger West 14
Frontier 24
Bullard 7
Sac-Joaquin Section