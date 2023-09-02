Just a reminder, each Friday night at 11:15 p.m. through the section championship games on Friday, November 24th, get high school football scores and highlights from around the Central Valley, as well as features and interviews, on CBS47 Sidelines with Andrew Marden, Scott Bemis and Angelique Martinez.

Central Section

Clovis 41
Whitney 28

Yosemite 14
Sierra 20

Torres 0
Washington Union 25

San Joaquin Memorial 38
Capital Christian 14

Buchanan 20
Rocklin 42

Caruthers 46
Firebaugh 18

Hanford West 0
Corcoran 14

Sierra Pacific 29
Woodlake 22

Mendota 20
Strathmore 0

Turlock 18
Central 21

Fowler 12
Immanuel 35

Redwood 42
Tulare Union 35

Hanford 40
Golden West 22

Kerman 28
Madera 22

Dinuba 14
Kingsburg 42

Liberty – Madera Ranchos 22
Dos Palos 29

Tulare Western 36
Mt. Whitney 21

Bakersfield Christian 25
Central Valley Christian 56

El Diamante 0
Clovis North 55

Lemoore 26
Clovis West 27

Coalinga 46
Selma 0

Mission Oak 31
Roosevelt 7

Justin Garza 48
Sanger West 14

Frontier 24
Bullard 7

Sac-Joaquin Section