Central Section
Fresno Christian 64
Alpaugh 0
Riverdale 6
Chowchilla 46
Clovis North 31
Clovis East 21
Riverdale Christian 30
Sierra 22
Clovis West 33
Buchanan 7
Clovis 38
Central 37
Hoover 6
Sunnyside 58
Kingsburg 13
Washington Union 6
Corcoran 28
Lindsay 0
Woodlake 26
Orange Cove 0
Strathmore 7
Orosi 28
Bullard 7
Madera 6
Tranquillity 14
Mendota 49
Roosevelt 12
McLane 24
Hanford 47
Dinuba 6
Porterville 28
Mt. Whitney 35
Edison 21
San Joaquin Memorial 22
Selma 13
Sierra Pacific 16
Justin Garza 14
Sanger 21
Redwood 14
El Diamante 7
Sanger West 13
Torres 49
Golden West 23
Monache 19
Yosemite 20
Parlier 18
Liberty-Madera Ranchos 28
Fowler 20
Caruthers 42
Minarets 14
Mission Oak 33
Tulare Western 20
Sac-Joaquin Section
Livingston 3
Hilmar 42
Central Valley 47
Buhach Colony 40
Atwater 30
El Capitan 10
Merced 45
Patterson 17