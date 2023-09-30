Just a reminder, each Friday night at 11:15 p.m. through the section championship games on Friday, November 24th, get high school football scores and highlights from around the Central Valley, as well as features and interviews, on CBS47 Sidelines with Andrew Marden, Scott Bemis and Angelique Martinez.

Central Section

Fresno Christian 64

Alpaugh 0

Riverdale 6

Chowchilla 46

Clovis North 31

Clovis East 21

Riverdale Christian 30

Sierra 22

Clovis West 33

Buchanan 7

Clovis 38

Central 37

Hoover 6

Sunnyside 58

Kingsburg 13

Washington Union 6

Corcoran 28

Lindsay 0

Woodlake 26

Orange Cove 0

Strathmore 7

Orosi 28

Bullard 7

Madera 6

Tranquillity 14

Mendota 49

Roosevelt 12

McLane 24

Hanford 47

Dinuba 6

Porterville 28

Mt. Whitney 35

Edison 21

San Joaquin Memorial 22

Selma 13

Sierra Pacific 16

Justin Garza 14

Sanger 21

Redwood 14

El Diamante 7

Sanger West 13

Torres 49

Golden West 23

Monache 19

Yosemite 20

Parlier 18

Liberty-Madera Ranchos 28

Fowler 20

Caruthers 42

Minarets 14

Mission Oak 33

Tulare Western 20

Sac-Joaquin Section

Livingston 3

Hilmar 42

Central Valley 47

Buhach Colony 40

Atwater 30

El Capitan 10

Merced 45

Patterson 17