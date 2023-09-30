Just a reminder, each Friday night at 11:15 p.m. through the section championship games on Friday, November 24th, get high school football scores and highlights from around the Central Valley, as well as features and interviews, on CBS47 Sidelines with Andrew Marden, Scott Bemis and Angelique Martinez.

Central Section

Fresno Christian 64
Alpaugh 0

Riverdale 6
Chowchilla 46

Clovis North 31
Clovis East 21

Riverdale Christian 30
Sierra 22

Clovis West 33
Buchanan 7

Clovis 38
Central 37

Hoover 6
Sunnyside 58

Kingsburg 13
Washington Union 6

Corcoran 28
Lindsay 0

Woodlake 26
Orange Cove 0

Strathmore 7
Orosi 28

Bullard 7
Madera 6

Tranquillity 14
Mendota 49

Roosevelt 12
McLane 24

Hanford 47
Dinuba 6

Porterville 28
Mt. Whitney 35

Edison 21
San Joaquin Memorial 22

Selma 13
Sierra Pacific 16

Justin Garza 14
Sanger 21

Redwood 14
El Diamante 7

Sanger West 13
Torres 49

Golden West 23
Monache 19

Yosemite 20
Parlier 18

Liberty-Madera Ranchos 28
Fowler 20

Caruthers 42
Minarets 14

Mission Oak 33
Tulare Western 20

Sac-Joaquin Section

Livingston 3
Hilmar 42

Central Valley 47
Buhach Colony 40

Atwater 30
El Capitan 10

Merced 45
Patterson 17