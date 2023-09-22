Just a reminder, each Friday night at 11:15 p.m. through the section championship games on Friday, November 24th, get high school football scores and highlights from around the Central Valley, as well as features and interviews, on CBS47 Sidelines with Andrew Marden, Scott Bemis and Angelique Martinez.
Central Section
Washington Union 21
Coalinga 20
Fresno 14
Hoover 34
Mt. Whitney 21
Reedley 7
Immanuel 19
Mendota 35
Priory 8
Fresno Christian 57
Kern Valley 0
Sierra Pacific 49
Farmersville 0
Strathmore 56
Lindsay 0
Orosi 17
Woodlake 20
Corcoran 33
Kingsburg 12
Tulare Union 42
Dos Palos 29
Chowchilla 21
Tehachapi 41
Golden West 7
Porterville 12
Exeter 17
Tranquillity 14
Minarets 48
Madera South 14
Sanger West 22
Bakersfield 41
Edison 21
Lemoore 40
South 0
Sunnyside 65
Roosevelt 30
Sac-Joaquin Section
Merced 48
Atwater 14
Davis 6
Los Banos 45
Patterson 47
El Capitan 0
Le Grand 41
Waterford 28