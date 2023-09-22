Just a reminder, each Friday night at 11:15 p.m. through the section championship games on Friday, November 24th, get high school football scores and highlights from around the Central Valley, as well as features and interviews, on CBS47 Sidelines with Andrew Marden, Scott Bemis and Angelique Martinez.

Central Section

Washington Union 21
Coalinga 20

Fresno 14
Hoover 34

Mt. Whitney 21
Reedley 7

Immanuel 19
Mendota 35

Priory 8
Fresno Christian 57

Kern Valley 0
Sierra Pacific 49

Farmersville 0
Strathmore 56

Lindsay 0
Orosi 17

Woodlake 20
Corcoran 33

Kingsburg 12
Tulare Union 42

Dos Palos 29
Chowchilla 21

Tehachapi 41
Golden West 7

Porterville 12
Exeter 17

Tranquillity 14
Minarets 48

Madera South 14
Sanger West 22

Bakersfield 41
Edison 21

Lemoore 40
South 0

Sunnyside 65
Roosevelt 30

Sac-Joaquin Section

Merced 48
Atwater 14

Davis 6
Los Banos 45

Patterson 47
El Capitan 0

Le Grand 41
Waterford 28