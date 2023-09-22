Just a reminder, each Friday night at 11:15 p.m. through the section championship games on Friday, November 24th, get high school football scores and highlights from around the Central Valley, as well as features and interviews, on CBS47 Sidelines with Andrew Marden, Scott Bemis and Angelique Martinez.

Central Section

Washington Union 21

Coalinga 20

Fresno 14

Hoover 34

Mt. Whitney 21

Reedley 7

Immanuel 19

Mendota 35

Priory 8

Fresno Christian 57

Kern Valley 0

Sierra Pacific 49

Farmersville 0

Strathmore 56

Lindsay 0

Orosi 17

Woodlake 20

Corcoran 33

Kingsburg 12

Tulare Union 42

Dos Palos 29

Chowchilla 21

Tehachapi 41

Golden West 7

Porterville 12

Exeter 17

Tranquillity 14

Minarets 48

Madera South 14

Sanger West 22

Bakersfield 41

Edison 21

Lemoore 40

South 0

Sunnyside 65

Roosevelt 30

Sac-Joaquin Section

Merced 48

Atwater 14

Davis 6

Los Banos 45

Patterson 47

El Capitan 0

Le Grand 41

Waterford 28