Just a reminder, each Friday night at 11:15 p.m. through the section championship games on Friday, November 24th, get high school football scores and highlights from around the Central Valley, as well as features and interviews, on CBS47 Sidelines with Andrew Marden, Scott Bemis and Angelique Martinez.
Central Section
Clovis West 35
Edison 6
Chowchilla 53
Yosemite 6
Kerman 20
Clovis East 55
Dinuba 42
Washington Union 26
Fowler 60
Parlier 24
JSerra Catholic 7
Clovis North 23
Orosi 54
Farmersville 8
Orange Cove 20
Strathmore 23
Lindsay 0
Woodlake 27
Centennial 7
Sanger 21
Highland 0
Porterville 48
Hanford 47
Redwood 28
Roosevelt 14
Torres 35
Central Valley Christian 63
Mission Oak 38
Reedley 21
Selma 27
El Diamante 14
Stockdale 22
Sierra 20
Tranquillity 38
Hanford West 10
Avenal 20
Sanger West 33
Hoover 16
Del Oro 0
Madera 49
Justin Garza 15
Coalinga 20
Central 14
Liberty-Bakersfield 35
Liberty-Madera Ranchos 26
Caruthers 58
Clovis 35
Bullard 28
Sac-Joaquin Section
Pitman 14
Hilmar 24
Los Banos 33
Beyer 0
Atwater 40
Buhach Colony 0
Golden Valley 16
Merced 38
El Capitan 0
Central Valley 10
Orestimba 49
Le Grand 36