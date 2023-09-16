Just a reminder, each Friday night at 11:15 p.m. through the section championship games on Friday, November 24th, get high school football scores and highlights from around the Central Valley, as well as features and interviews, on CBS47 Sidelines with Andrew Marden, Scott Bemis and Angelique Martinez.

Central Section

Clovis West 35
Edison 6

Chowchilla 53
Yosemite 6

Kerman 20
Clovis East 55

Dinuba 42
Washington Union 26

Fowler 60
Parlier 24

JSerra Catholic 7
Clovis North 23

Orosi 54
Farmersville 8

Orange Cove 20
Strathmore 23

Lindsay 0
Woodlake 27

Centennial 7
Sanger 21

Highland 0
Porterville 48

Hanford 47
Redwood 28

Roosevelt 14
Torres 35

Central Valley Christian 63
Mission Oak 38

Reedley 21
Selma 27

El Diamante 14
Stockdale 22

Sierra 20
Tranquillity 38

Hanford West 10
Avenal 20

Sanger West 33
Hoover 16

Del Oro 0
Madera 49

Justin Garza 15
Coalinga 20

Central 14
Liberty-Bakersfield 35

Liberty-Madera Ranchos 26
Caruthers 58

Clovis 35
Bullard 28

Sac-Joaquin Section

Pitman 14
Hilmar 24

Los Banos 33
Beyer 0

Atwater 40
Buhach Colony 0

Golden Valley 16
Merced 38

El Capitan 0
Central Valley 10

Orestimba 49
Le Grand 36