Central Section
Torres 42
Hoover 17
Bullard 10
Justin Garza 27
Clovis North 24
Clovis 7
Washington Union 15
Exeter 37
Clovis East 42
Clovis West 22
Farmersville 0
Lindsay 45
Orange Cove 21
Corcoran 45
Strathmore 22
Woodlake 0
Redwood 21
Porterville 0
Kerman 13
Kingsburg 19
Golden West 23
Mt. Whitney 33
Selma 6
Central Valley Christian 42
Hanford 57
Tulare Union 34
Fowler 22
Chowchilla 26
Coalinga 24
Avenal 0
Edison 0
Sanger 31
Sanger West 20
McLane 42
Dos Palos 44
Mendota 41
Yosemite 6
Riverdale 22
Tranquillity 15
Firebaugh 34
Sierra Pacific 27
Immanuel 28
Roosevelt 38
Madera South 0
Mission Oak 17
Lemoore 42
Sac-Joaquin Section
El Capitan 7
Merced 56
Ripon Christian 56
Le Grand 14
Hilmar 35
Ripon 0
Atwater 15
Patterson 49