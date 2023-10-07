Just a reminder, each Friday night at 11:15 p.m. through the section championship games on Friday, November 24th, get high school football scores and highlights from around the Central Valley, as well as features and interviews, on CBS47 Sidelines with Andrew Marden, Scott Bemis and Angelique Martinez.

Central Section

Torres 42
Hoover 17

Bullard 10
Justin Garza 27

Clovis North 24
Clovis 7

Washington Union 15
Exeter 37

Clovis East 42
Clovis West 22

Farmersville 0
Lindsay 45

Orange Cove 21
Corcoran 45

Strathmore 22
Woodlake 0

Redwood 21
Porterville 0

Kerman 13
Kingsburg 19

Golden West 23
Mt. Whitney 33

Selma 6
Central Valley Christian 42

Hanford 57
Tulare Union 34

Fowler 22
Chowchilla 26

Coalinga 24
Avenal 0

Edison 0
Sanger 31

Sanger West 20
McLane 42

Dos Palos 44
Mendota 41

Yosemite 6
Riverdale 22

Tranquillity 15
Firebaugh 34

Sierra Pacific 27
Immanuel 28

Roosevelt 38
Madera South 0

Mission Oak 17
Lemoore 42

Sac-Joaquin Section

El Capitan 7
Merced 56

Ripon Christian 56
Le Grand 14

Hilmar 35
Ripon 0

Atwater 15
Patterson 49