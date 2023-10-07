Just a reminder, each Friday night at 11:15 p.m. through the section championship games on Friday, November 24th, get high school football scores and highlights from around the Central Valley, as well as features and interviews, on CBS47 Sidelines with Andrew Marden, Scott Bemis and Angelique Martinez.

Central Section

Torres 42

Hoover 17

Bullard 10

Justin Garza 27

Clovis North 24

Clovis 7

Washington Union 15

Exeter 37

Clovis East 42

Clovis West 22

Farmersville 0

Lindsay 45

Orange Cove 21

Corcoran 45

Strathmore 22

Woodlake 0

Redwood 21

Porterville 0

Kerman 13

Kingsburg 19

Golden West 23

Mt. Whitney 33

Selma 6

Central Valley Christian 42

Hanford 57

Tulare Union 34

Fowler 22

Chowchilla 26

Coalinga 24

Avenal 0

Edison 0

Sanger 31

Sanger West 20

McLane 42

Dos Palos 44

Mendota 41

Yosemite 6

Riverdale 22

Tranquillity 15

Firebaugh 34

Sierra Pacific 27

Immanuel 28

Roosevelt 38

Madera South 0

Mission Oak 17

Lemoore 42

Sac-Joaquin Section

El Capitan 7

Merced 56

Ripon Christian 56

Le Grand 14

Hilmar 35

Ripon 0

Atwater 15

Patterson 49