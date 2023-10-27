Just a reminder, each Friday night at 11:15 p.m. through the section championship games on Friday, November 24th, get high school football scores and highlights from around the Central Valley, as well as features and interviews, on CBS47 Sidelines with Andrew Marden, Scott Bemis and Angelique Martinez.
Central Section
Orcutt Academy 24
Fresno Christian 42
Chowchilla 28
Liberty 23
Fresno 7
Roosevelt 48
Madera 28
Justin Garza 27
Clovis East 48
Buchanan 24
Washington Union 6
Kerman 28
Lemoore 13
Hanford 27
Strathmore 14
Lindsay 10
Corcoran 35
Farmersville 8
Clovis West 34
Clovis 48
Orange Cove 34
Orosi 35
Granite Hills 7
Woodlake 41
Coalinga 20
Dos Palos 21
Kingsburg 38
Selma 6
Mission Oak 28
Dinuba 27
Torres 49
Madera South 0
Memorial 7
Sanger 55
El Diamante 10
Golden West 21
Exeter 21
Reedley 22
Fowler 35
Caruthers 37
Tulare Union 43
Tulare Western 28
Central Valley Christian 33
Immanuel 13
Mt. Whitney 20
Redwood 14
McLane 33
Hoover 3