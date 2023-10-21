Just a reminder, each Friday night at 11:15 p.m. through the section championship games on Friday, November 24th, get high school football scores and highlights from around the Central Valley, as well as features and interviews, on CBS47 Sidelines with Andrew Marden, Scott Bemis and Angelique Martinez.

Central Section

Fresno Christian 48
Sierra 34

Clovis 34
Clovis East 49

Caruthers 31
Chowchilla 32

Buchanan 3
Clovis North 28

San Joaquin Memorial 10
Justin Garza 38

Yosemite 12
Fowler 48

Firebaugh 6
Dos Palos 14

Hanford West 0
Immanuel 29

Woodlake 22
Orosi 21

Corcoran 20
Strathmore 14

Reedley 16
Kingsburg 38

Tranquillity 0
Coalinga 59

Hanford 35
Mission Oak 34

Central Valley Christian 42
Washington Union 24

Avenal
Mendota

Tulare Western 0
Lemoore 29

Roosevelt 56
Sanger West 25

McLane 8
Sunnyside 43

Redwood 35
Golden West 7

Hoover 38
Madera South 27

Sac-Joaquin Section

Hughson 23
Hilmar 24

Buhach Colony 0
Merced 80