Just a reminder, each Friday night at 11:15 p.m. through the section championship games on Friday, November 24th, get high school football scores and highlights from around the Central Valley, as well as features and interviews, on CBS47 Sidelines with Andrew Marden, Scott Bemis and Angelique Martinez.

Central Section

Valley Christian 32

Fresno Christian 49

Clovis East 55

Central 58

Memorial 26

Bullard 14

Clovis North 34

Clovis West 27

Orosi 22

Corcoran 20

Granite Hills 6

Strathmore 42

Farmersville 0

Woodlake 55

Tulare Union 32

Mission Oak 25

Lindsay 24

Orange Cove 27

Buchanan 13

Clovis 21

Mendota 7

Coalinga 30

Mt. Whitney 15

El Diamante 3

Kingsburg 22

Central Valley Christian 32

Tulare Western 6

Hanford 50

Sanger 35

Madera 21

Selma 7

Washington Union 15

Roosevelt 47

Hoover 22

Dos Palos 42

Tranquillity 14

Sunnyside 60

Torres 47

Madera South 0

McLane 49

Dinuba 12

Lemoore 49

Sac-Joaquin Section

Hilmar 21

Escalon 49

Monterey Trail 35

Merced 17

Buhach Colony 15

El Capitan 80

Mariposa 0

Ripon Christian 49