Central Section

Orcutt Academy 16
Sierra 40

Orange Cove 14
Avenal 12

Firebaugh 12
Liberty 14

Redwood 21
Sunnyside 39

Golden West 29
Kerman 30

Highland 35
Exeter 38

Sanger West 28
Chavez 56

Dinuba 8
Kingsburg 42

Foothill 7
Mendota 35

Nipomo 18
Mt. Whitney 28

San Luis Obispo 14
Tulare Union 42

Lindsay 14
Fowler 42

Hanford 30
Clovis West 42

Kern Valley 14
Strathmore 49

Templeton 7
Washington Union 25

Arroyo Grande 14
Central 42

Garces 0
Sanger 35

Justin Garza 27
Lemoore 38

Stockdale 7
Central Valley Christian 43

Roosevelt 35
Chowchilla 28

St. Joseph 7
Clovis 42

North 43
Corcoran 34

Immanuel 14
Torres 43

Minarets 6
Woodlake 28

Pioneer Valley 3
Porterville 41

Madera 27
Bakersfield Christian 26

Santa Maria 36
Caruthers 29

Golden Valley 35
McLane 28

Sierra Pacific 7
Coalinga 41

Reedley 43
Delano 36

Sac-Joaquin Section

Bella Vista 0
Merced 47

Golden Valley 0
Linden 10

Waterford 38
Le Grand 62