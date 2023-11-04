Just a reminder, each Friday night at 11:15 p.m. through the section championship games on Friday, November 24th, get high school football scores and highlights from around the Central Valley, as well as features and interviews, on CBS47 Sidelines with Andrew Marden, Scott Bemis and Angelique Martinez.

Central Section

Orcutt Academy 16

Sierra 40

Orange Cove 14

Avenal 12

Firebaugh 12

Liberty 14

Redwood 21

Sunnyside 39

Golden West 29

Kerman 30

Highland 35

Exeter 38

Sanger West 28

Chavez 56

Dinuba 8

Kingsburg 42

Foothill 7

Mendota 35

Nipomo 18

Mt. Whitney 28

San Luis Obispo 14

Tulare Union 42

Lindsay 14

Fowler 42

Hanford 30

Clovis West 42

Kern Valley 14

Strathmore 49

Templeton 7

Washington Union 25

Arroyo Grande 14

Central 42

Garces 0

Sanger 35

Justin Garza 27

Lemoore 38

Stockdale 7

Central Valley Christian 43

Roosevelt 35

Chowchilla 28

St. Joseph 7

Clovis 42

North 43

Corcoran 34

Immanuel 14

Torres 43

Minarets 6

Woodlake 28

Pioneer Valley 3

Porterville 41

Madera 27

Bakersfield Christian 26

Santa Maria 36

Caruthers 29

Golden Valley 35

McLane 28

Sierra Pacific 7

Coalinga 41

Reedley 43

Delano 36

Sac-Joaquin Section

Bella Vista 0

Merced 47

Golden Valley 0

Linden 10

Waterford 38

Le Grand 62