Central Section
Dinuba 22
Golden West 15
Caruthers 28
San Luis Obispo 38
Mt. Whitney 28
Morro Bay 16
Roosevelt 39
Reedley 32
Clovis East 35
Arroyo Grande 7
Sanger 33
Clovis 21
Righetti 38
Justin Garza 36
Bishop Union 58
Yosemite 0
Escalon 23
Buchanan 21
Clovis West 56
Turlock 16
Dos Palos 34
Summerville 27
Chowchilla 38
Fresno 0
Avenal 13
Orosi 28
Exeter 35
Woodlake 17
Central 40
San Joaquin Memorial 14
McLane 27
Mendota 3
Torres 42
Kerman 12
Edison 12
Central Valley Christian 41
Sunnyside 15
Kingsburg 20
Selma 24
Madera 49
Strathmore 42
Hanford West 0
Sanger West 7
Liberty-Madera Ranchos 34
Bullard 28
Tulare Western 27
Clovis North 21
Redwood 6
Madera South 7
Golden Valley 47
Washington Union 0
Lemoore 46
Sac-Joaquin Section
Gregori 27
Merced 39
Le Grand 39
Esparto 0
McNair 6
Atwater 50
Hilmar 21
Los Banos 13
Cordova 0
El Capitan 28