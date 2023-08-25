Just a reminder, each Friday night at 11:15 p.m. through the section championship games on Friday, November 24th, get high school football scores and highlights from around the Central Valley, as well as features and interviews, on CBS47 Sidelines with Andrew Marden, Scott Bemis and Angelique Martinez.

Central Section

Dinuba 22

Golden West 15

Caruthers 28

San Luis Obispo 38

Mt. Whitney 28

Morro Bay 16

Roosevelt 39

Reedley 32

Clovis East 35

Arroyo Grande 7

Sanger 33

Clovis 21

Righetti 38

Justin Garza 36

Bishop Union 58

Yosemite 0

Escalon 23

Buchanan 21

Clovis West 56

Turlock 16

Dos Palos 34

Summerville 27

Chowchilla 38

Fresno 0

Avenal 13

Orosi 28

Exeter 35

Woodlake 17

Central 40

San Joaquin Memorial 14

McLane 27

Mendota 3

Torres 42

Kerman 12

Edison 12

Central Valley Christian 41

Sunnyside 15

Kingsburg 20

Selma 24

Madera 49

Strathmore 42

Hanford West 0

Sanger West 7

Liberty-Madera Ranchos 34

Bullard 28

Tulare Western 27

Clovis North 21

Redwood 6

Madera South 7

Golden Valley 47

Washington Union 0

Lemoore 46

Sac-Joaquin Section

Gregori 27

Merced 39

Le Grand 39

Esparto 0

McNair 6

Atwater 50

Hilmar 21

Los Banos 13

Cordova 0

El Capitan 28