Just a reminder, each Friday night at 11:15 p.m. through the section championship games on Friday, November 24th, get high school football scores and highlights from around the Central Valley, as well as features and interviews, on CBS47 Sidelines with Andrew Marden, Scott Bemis and Angelique Martinez.

Central Section

Dinuba 22
Golden West 15

Caruthers 28
San Luis Obispo 38

Mt. Whitney 28
Morro Bay 16

Roosevelt 39
Reedley 32

Clovis East 35
Arroyo Grande 7

Sanger 33
Clovis 21

Righetti 38
Justin Garza 36

Bishop Union 58
Yosemite 0

Escalon 23
Buchanan 21

Clovis West 56
Turlock 16

Dos Palos 34
Summerville 27

Chowchilla 38
Fresno 0

Avenal 13
Orosi 28

Exeter 35
Woodlake 17

Central 40
San Joaquin Memorial 14

McLane 27
Mendota 3

Torres 42
Kerman 12

Edison 12
Central Valley Christian 41

Sunnyside 15
Kingsburg 20

Selma 24
Madera 49

Strathmore 42
Hanford West 0

Sanger West 7
Liberty-Madera Ranchos 34

Bullard 28
Tulare Western 27

Clovis North 21
Redwood 6

Madera South 7
Golden Valley 47

Washington Union 0
Lemoore 46

Sac-Joaquin Section

Gregori 27
Merced 39

Le Grand 39
Esparto 0

McNair 6
Atwater 50

Hilmar 21
Los Banos 13

Cordova 0
El Capitan 28