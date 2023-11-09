Just a reminder, each Friday night at 11:15 p.m. through the section championship games on Friday, November 24th, get high school football scores and highlights from around the Central Valley, as well as features and interviews, on CBS47 Sidelines with Andrew Marden, Scott Bemis and Angelique Martinez.

Central Section

Sanger 14

Clovis East 17

Mammoth 28

Fresno Christian 32

Orosi 25

Morro Bay 35

Chavez 31

Liberty-Madera Ranchos 34 (OT)

Madera 7

Centennial 42

Kerman 34

Kennedy 28

Roosevelt 22

Exeter 45

Porterville 14

Mission Prep 15

Central 36

Frontier 32

Sierra 76

Riverdale Christian 40

Clovis 30

Liberty 33

Fowler 43

Boron 36

Woodlake 21

Strathmore 27

Taft 28

Mendota 42

Clovis West 0

Clovis North 34

Washington Union 41

Atascadero 13

Santa Maria 28

Dos Palos 45

Orange Cove 35

Arvin 56

Sunnyside 22

Lemoore 38

Torres 21

Coalinga 19

Mt. Whitney 12

Mission Oak 35

Reedley 21

Wasco 28

Sac-Joaquin Section

Pioneer 32

Hilmar 41