Just a reminder, each Friday night at 11:15 p.m. through the section championship games on Friday, November 24th, get high school football scores and highlights from around the Central Valley, as well as features and interviews, on CBS47 Sidelines with Andrew Marden, Scott Bemis and Angelique Martinez.

Central Section

Fowler 44
Mendota 56

Torres 43
Shafter 42 (OT)

Clovis East 28
Clovis North 34

Washington Union 25
Mission Oak 39

Strathmore 28
Arvin 21

Kerman 20
Mission Prep 14

Exeter 21
Dos Palos 28

Central 35
Liberty-Bakersfield 21

Centennial 14
Lemoore 20

Tulare Union 42
Central Valley Christian 43

Sierra 26
Fresno Christian 34

Liberty-Madera Ranchos 7
Wasco 13

Sac-Joaquin Section

Los Banos 14
Twelve Bridges 53

Stone Ridge Christian 0
Woodland Christian 39

Hilmar 14
Casa Roble 34