Just a reminder, each Friday night at 11:15 p.m. through the section championship games on Friday, November 24th, get high school football scores and highlights from around the Central Valley, as well as features and interviews, on CBS47 Sidelines with Andrew Marden, Scott Bemis and Angelique Martinez.
Central Section
Fowler 44
Mendota 56
Torres 43
Shafter 42 (OT)
Clovis East 28
Clovis North 34
Washington Union 25
Mission Oak 39
Strathmore 28
Arvin 21
Kerman 20
Mission Prep 14
Exeter 21
Dos Palos 28
Central 35
Liberty-Bakersfield 21
Centennial 14
Lemoore 20
Tulare Union 42
Central Valley Christian 43
Sierra 26
Fresno Christian 34
Liberty-Madera Ranchos 7
Wasco 13
Sac-Joaquin Section
Los Banos 14
Twelve Bridges 53
Stone Ridge Christian 0
Woodland Christian 39
Hilmar 14
Casa Roble 34