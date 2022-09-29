CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) – Back on August 26th, it was Week 2 of the high school football season and Memorial beat Central at Central.

That was a huge win for the Panthers, and a rare loss for the Grizzlies against Central Section competition.

However, they would lose again three weeks later to Liberty (Bakersfield), giving Central two losses in its first five games. The last time Central lost more than two games in a season, including the playoffs, was in 2015.

On Thursday night, TRAC play began for Central. And it began with a 27-21 win over Clovis. Quarterback Dayton Tafoya threw four touchdown passes, two to Noel Felix, as the Grizzlies improved to 4-2 (1-0 TRAC) this season while the Cougars drop to 3-3 (0-1 TRAC).