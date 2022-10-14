YourCentralValley.com
by: Andrew Marden
Posted: Oct 14, 2022 / 11:45 PM PDT
Updated: Oct 14, 2022 / 11:45 PM PDT
Sunnyside beats Torres in our Game of the Week.
Clovis West beats Clovis North to stay undefeated, and the No. 1 team in the section.
Buchanan two-way lineman Isaiah Inge is this week’s High School Hot Shot.
