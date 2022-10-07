YourCentralValley.com
by: Andrew Marden
Posted: Oct 7, 2022 / 11:55 PM PDT
Updated: Oct 7, 2022 / 11:55 PM PDT
Clovis West beats Clovis East to stay undefeated this season.
Lemoore shuts out Mission Oak, 48-0.
Orosi running back Andrew Camarillo is this week’s High School Hot Shot.
