by: Andrew Marden
Posted: Sep 30, 2022 / 11:51 PM PDT
Updated: Oct 1, 2022 / 12:29 AM PDT
Clovis West beats Buchanan in our Game of the Week.
Liberty-Madera Ranchos beats Fowler in overtime to stay undefeated.
Clovis East quarterback Tyus Miller is this week’s High School Hot Shot.
