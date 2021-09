Buchanan comes off its bye week with a big win over Edison. Dos Palos remains undefeated with a win over McLane. Madera South holds Kerman to six points. Hanford takes care of Tulare Western. Lemoore shuts out Porterville.

Golden West wins its second game of the season. Redwood earns a comeback win. Sunnyside holds off Mt. Whitney.

Sports Central’s Scott Bemis with a live report from Bulldog Stadium after Fresno State’s win over UNLV in its conference opener.