YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Andrew Marden
Posted: Sep 23, 2022 / 11:51 PM PDT
Updated: Sep 23, 2022 / 11:52 PM PDT
Clovis East beats Kerman in our Game of the Week.
Matilda Torres beats McLane on homecoming.
Kingsburg wide receiver Conner McFall is this week’s High School Hot Shot.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com