YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Andrew Marden
Posted: Sep 9, 2022 / 11:43 PM PDT
Updated: Sep 9, 2022 / 11:45 PM PDT
Caruthers beats Riverdale in our Game of the Week.
Mission Oak beats Mt. Whitney to improve to 4-0.
Firebaugh quarterback Manuel Bautista is this week’s High School Hot Shot.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com