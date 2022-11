Liberty beats Memorial to win the Division I section championship, Lemoore beats Central Valley Christian to win the Division II section championship and Kennedy beats Sunnyside to win the Division III section championship.

Shafter beats Caruthers to win the Division IV section championship and Mendota beats Hanford West to win the Division VI section championship.

Fresno State beats Wyoming on Senior Night, and Sunnyside quarterback Tanner Wilson is this week’s High School Hot Shot.