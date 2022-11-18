YourCentralValley.com
by: Andrew Marden
Posted: Nov 18, 2022 / 11:49 PM PST
Updated: Nov 18, 2022 / 11:49 PM PST
Memorial beats Clovis West to advance to the Division I section championship game.
11-seed Sunnyside wins again, to advance to the section championship game in Division III.
Memorial senior Brandon Ramirez is this week’s High School Hot Shot.
