YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Andrew Marden
Posted: Nov 5, 2022 / 12:12 AM PDT
Updated: Nov 5, 2022 / 12:12 AM PDT
Washington Union beat Dinuba in our ‘Game of the Week.’
Sunnyside wins at Tulare Union.
Clovis High School special teams coordinator Cesar Silva is this week’s High School Hot Shot.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com