by: Andrew Marden
Posted: Oct 28, 2022 / 11:49 PM PDT
Updated: Oct 28, 2022 / 11:49 PM PDT
Caruthers beats Fowler in our Game of the Week.
Roosevelt beats Fresno to win the annual Pig Game.
Edison quarterback Ya’J Vance is this week’s High School Hot Shot.
