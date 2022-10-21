YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Andrew Marden
Posted: Oct 21, 2022 / 11:48 PM PDT
Updated: Oct 21, 2022 / 11:48 PM PDT
Corcoran beats Strathmore in our Game of the Week.
Sanger stays unbeaten in the CMAC with a 42-6 win over Bullard.
Liberty-Madera Ranchos two-way player Vince Oberti is this week’s High School Hot Shot.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com