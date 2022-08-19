YourCentralValley.com
by: Andrew Marden
Posted: Aug 19, 2022 / 11:53 PM PDT
Updated: Aug 19, 2022 / 11:53 PM PDT
Hanford beats Bullard in our Game of the Week.
Lemoore beats Selma in the first matchup between the two teams in 50 years.
Central’s Imari Conley is this week’s High School Hot Shot.
