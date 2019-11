It’s the opening round of high school football playoffs and Porterville tops Hoover, 65-0, in our Papa Murphy’s Game of the Week.

Lemoore beats West, 28-20, to earn its first playoff win in four years.

Lindsay running back Daniel Trujillo set a single-season rushing record for the Cardinals as they beat Parlier, 42-15. And Buchanan senior running back Kendall Milton is this week’s High School Hot Shot.