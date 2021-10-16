CBS47 Sidelines Week 9 (10/15/21)

Strathmore beats Corcoran and improves to 8-0 after a battle of unbeatens in our Game of the Week. Buchanan travels to Lamonica to face Clovis in a big TRAC matchup. Clovis North improves to 2-1 in TRAC play with a win over Clovis West.

Redwood hands Hanford its first loss of the season. Bullard tops Sanger at San Joaquin Memorial. Madera tops Edison as the Coyotes get their first CMAC win of the season.

Sunnyside tops McLane and improves to 3-0 in the the North Yosemite League. Mission Oak improves to 7-0 after a win over Tulare Western. Our CBS47 High School Hot Shot of the Week is Reedley running back Ryan Warkentin who already has 20 rushing touchdowns through seven games.