CBS47 Sidelines Week 7 (10/1/21)

Our CBS47 Game of the Week featured Clovis North vs. Clovis East. Buchanan improves to 5-1 on the season. Central takes down Clovis to remain unbeaten on the year.

Sunnyside and Roosevelt battle it out at Ratcliffe Stadium. Immanuel takes care of Matilda Torres. Liberty-Madera Ranchos doubles up on Golden West.

San Joaquin Memorial takes care of Madera. We check in on former High School Hot Shot and current Fresno State standout wide receiver, Jalen Cropper. Fresno City head football coach Tony Caviglia looks back on the time Aaron Rodgers put on a display for Butte College against the Rams.

