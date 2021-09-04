CBS47 Sidelines Week 3 (9/3/21)

Highlights from Edison at Clovis West, El Diamante at Clovis North, Clovis at Ridgeview and Central at Bakersfield.

Highlights from Lemoore at Kingsburg, Bakersfield Christian at San Joaquin Memorial, Le Grand at McLane, Firebaugh at Roosevelt and Tulare Western at Frontier.

Highlights from Thursday night’s game between Mission Oak and Chavez. Scott Bemis introduces us to a pair of former high school hot shots who will be suiting up at Fresno City this season. Fresno State and Oregon release their uniform combinations and Sports Central’s Andrew Marden has a report from Eugene, Oregon.

