Cavinder twins have ownership in latest NIL deal

Fresno State junior guards Haley and Hanna Cavinder have taken their latest NIL deal to another level. The twins are co-founders of Baseline Team.

The junior duo continues to make headlines with multiple Name, Image and Likeness deals. The Cavinder sisters are now co-founders of Baseline Team. The company’s current focus is on unisex basketball streetwear. Baseline’s current apparel item is basketball shorts.

Baseline Team was created by former Fresno State cross country runners Mehdi Brahim and David Vartanian.

Unlike any other NIL deal, the Fresno State stars own 25% of the company and will hold one of three seats on the board of directors according to Forbes.

The basketball shorts sell for $75 each and there is a handful of different schools to choose from. You can see all the options available here.

