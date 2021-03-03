Can Rodney Terry, UTEP beat No. 13 Kansas on Thursday?

EL PASO, Texas (KSEE/KGPE) – Rodney Terry and UTEP are playing at No. 13 Kansas on Thursday.

It is rare to play a non-conference game this late in the season, but both teams would have otherwise had the week off ahead of their respective conference tournaments.

“It’s a high-level game. And I like to think that when we get a chance to go up to Dallas (for the C-USA Tournament) we’re gonna be in high-level situations as well,” said Terry. “So it keeps us at that level, and competing at that level. But obviously you don’t go into any game not thinking that you are going to try to win the game.”

The last time a Rodney Terry-coached team beat a Top 25 team was in 2015 when Terry was at Fresno State (vs San Diego State).