Cal-Hi Sports names six girls basketball players from the valley first team divisional all-state

Macie James was a junior at San Joaquin Memorial High School this past season. In the valley championship game against Mission Prep, a 26-point win for the Panthers, James scored 30 points.

On Wednesday, she was named first team all-state in Division II by Cal-Hi Sports.

James joins Avery Evans from Clovis as first team all-state girls basketball players from the valley.

In Division IV, Brenna Hurt from Kerman was named first team all-state, as was Celeste Lewis from Sierra Pacific, the Division IV Player of the Year.

Strathmore’s Jazmine Soto was named first team all-state in Division V, after previously being named the Division V Player of the Year. Corcoran’s Aaliyah Thompson was also named first team all-state in Division V.

