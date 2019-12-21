Bulldogs start three-game homestand with win over IUPUI

FRESNO, Calif. – It’s safe to say the Fresno State men’s basketball team would like to play IUPUI again soon.

Friday night was the first-ever matchup in men’s basketball between the two programs, and the Bulldogs ran away with a 95-64 win.

Senior New Williams led the way for Fresno State (4-7) with a season-high 24 points. He was one of four Bulldogs to score in double figures.

Fresno State will continue its three-game homestand on Monday night, hosting San Francisco at 7pm at the Save Mart Center.

