(KSEE) – The Fresno State men’s basketball program will open its season in a little less than three weeks, and on Wednesday, we found out what the Mountain West media thinks of this team.

The Bulldogs were picked to finish seventh out of the 11 teams, in the preseason conference media poll released Wednesday.



San Diego State, an at-large selection to the NCAA Tournament last season, was picked to win the league, getting 16 of the 20 total first-place votes

The Aztecs were followed by Wyoming, another NCAA Tournament team from a season ago. The Cowboys were the only other team to get first-place votes.



Boise State, another NCAA Tournament qualifier and the defending regular-season and Mountain West Tournament champion, was picked third, followed by Colorado State, New Mexico, UNLV, Fresno State, Utah State, Nevada, San Jose State and Air Force.

The conference is coming of an outstanding season, in which it sent four teams to the Big Dance, as Colorado State also heard their name called on Selection Sunday.



The Bulldogs finished sixth in the conference a year ago (8-9 MW), but 23-13 overall and went into the offseason with some momemtum, after winning four games in a row, on their way to winning the title of “The Basketball Classic.”

The Bulldogs lost First Team All-Mountain West performer Orlando Robinson to the professional ranks, but also return a good core from last year’s team.

Robinson led the team in scoring last season (19.4 Points Per Game), but their top five scorers after that are all back – senior guard Isaiah Hill (10.1 PPG), senior guard/forward Anthony Holland (9.6 PPG), graduate senior guard Jemarl Baker Jr. (8.6 PPG), senior guard Jordan Campbell (7.1 PPG), and junior guard/forward Leo Colimerio (5.3 PPG).

Added to that scoring mix on the perimeter will be freshman guard Joseph Hunter out of San Joaquin Memorial High School.

Hunter was pegged as the Mountain West Preseason Freshman of the Year on Wednesday by the league’s voting media.



Hunter averaged nearly 32 points per game last season for the Panthers, and according to 247 Sports, was ranked as one of the nation’s Top 100 recruits (No. 64 overall, No. 5 shooting guard nationally and the No. 8 recruit in California).

2022-23 Mountain West Predicted Order of Finish

Rank Team (First-Place Votes) Points

San Diego State (16) 216 Wyoming (4) 204 Boise State 166 Colorado State 156 New Mexico 136 UNLV 110 Fresno State 101 Utah State 96 Nevada 73 San José State 35 Air Force 27

2022-23 Preseason All-Mountain West Team

Pos. – Name – Yr. – Team

G – Isaiah Stevens – Sr. – Colorado State

G – Jamal Mashburn, Jr. – Jr. – New Mexico

G – Matt Bradley – Sr. – San Diego State

F – Graham Ike – Jr. – Wyoming

G – Hunter Maldonado – Sr. – Wyoming

Preseason Player of the Year

Graham Ike, Jr., F, Wyoming

Preseason Newcomer of the Year

Darrion Trammell, Sr., G, San Diego State

Preseason Freshman of the Year

Joseph Hunter, G, Fresno State