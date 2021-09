FRESNO, California (KSEE) - Fresno State is shining a light on blood cancer during September's blood cancer awareness month. The Larry Shehadey tower is also being lit up red on Monday and Tuesday to raise awareness about the disease.

“Every three minutes in the United States, someone is diagnosed with blood cancer, and that means that over a million people in the U.S are living with, or in remission from a blood cancer," said Bethanie Mills with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.