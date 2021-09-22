Bulldogs, Haener get week in their honor; quarterback should be ready for UNLV amidst all the national attention

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Following the dramatic upset of UCLA on Saturday night, Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer has proclaimed this week in honor of Jake Haener and the Fresno State football team. Haener also says it should be a long week in the training room, in preparation for Friday’s game against UNLV, and we learn about the crazy amount of national attention Haener’s been getting this week.
