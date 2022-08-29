Its officially game week for the Bulldogs. Fresno State opens the 2022 campaign on Thursday against Cal Poly. It will also be the first game in the newly named Valley Children’s Stadium.

“We’re ready to put the cleats on, put the pads on and be able to hit somebody else” said senior wide receiver Jalen Cropper.

2022 defensive captain Evan Williams added that the first game is always a good test to see where the team is at after fall camp. “Can’t wait to get after it this Thursday and show people what we’re about”

Kickoff at Valley Children’s Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.