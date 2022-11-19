Fresno State secured a 41-14 victory over Nevada to clinch the West Division and a spot in the Mountain West Championship game.

The ‘Dogs secured their sixth straight win, Fresno State (7-4, 6-1 MW) will play for the Mountain West title against Boise State. The Broncos won the Mountain Division with a 20-17 win over Wyoming.

Jake Haener put together another complete game finishing 29-of-42 for 361 yards. Haener threw two touchdowns and rushed for two as well.

The ‘Dogs leading rusher Jordan Mims officially passed the 1,000 yards mark and made history. Mims finished with 159 yards and a touchdown in the victory. The senior running back is the first Bulldog to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season since Marteze Waller in 2014.

The Mountain West championship game is scheduled for Saturday, December 3 in Boise, ID. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. PST.