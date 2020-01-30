Bulldog women improve to a perfect 10-0 in MW play

FRESNO, Calif. — Following up a comeback win at Boise State five days ago, Fresno State was pushed on Wednesday night, gutting out a 61-52 win at the Save Mart Center.

The win moved the Bulldogs to 10-0 in Mountain West play. They are the first conference team to start 10-0 in league games since Colorado State went 18-0 in 2016. The win also maintained Fresno State’s (17-4, 10-0 MW) one-game lead in the conference standings.

The ‘Dogs shot just 39.7 percent on the night, but their defense also kept the Falcons grounded, as they shot just 34.9 percent.

Junior captain Aly Gamez led the team with a game-high 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting, to go with nine rebounds. Hanna Cavinder added 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. Wytalla Motta finished with a season-high 11 points on an efficient 4-of-5 from the floor.

The Bulldogs will hit the road for two games now, and will play at New Mexico on Saturday (Feb. 1st) and then travel to Fort Collins to face Colorado State on Wednesday (Feb. 5th.)

Fresno State Media Services

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

