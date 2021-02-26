Bulldog women fall to UNLV 68-66

FRESNO, Calif. — The Fresno State women’s basketball team was down two with 6.8 seconds to play, but wasn’t able to get a shot off as the Bulldogs fell to UNLV, 68-66.

Haley Cavinder led all scorers with 26 points, while UNLV had five players finish in double digits.

The ‘Dogs only had six free throw attempts compared to the Rebels 24.

Fresno State and UNLV are now tied for second place in the Mountain West standings and sit at 12-5 in conference play.

The two will wrap up the regular season on Saturday at 1pm PT at the Save Mart Center on Senior Day.