Bulldog women fall to Rams in Mountain West opener

FRESNO, Calif. — The Fresno State women dropped its conference opener at the Save Mart Center Thursday night against Colorado State, 89-83.

Bulldogs sophomore guard Haley Cavinder led all scorers with 24 points while her twin sister Hanna Cavinder added 22 points.

There were four Bulldogs that finished in double figures inlcuding Maddi Utti with 16 points and Kendyll Kinzer with 11 points off the bench.

It was a back and forth battle until Colorado State went on a 12-0 run in the 4th quarter. The Rams also outrebounded the ‘Dogs 44-32.

They’ll play again Friday night at 6pm at the Save Mart Center.